WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people have been sentenced in the case of a man who was stabbed to death in 2018 in Windsor Locks, and then put in a storage bin, according to an announcement Thursday from the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Jessica Keene, 28, will spend 20 years in prison, suspended after seven years, and with five years of probation. Quahzier Bouie, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Michael Keene, Jessica Keene’s father, was stabbed five times in the neck and three times in the back before his body was shoved into a storage bin at a condo where Jessica Keene and Bouie lived, according to authorities. He had been reported missing two weeks before his body was found.

“What we do know, for certain, is that Keene and Bouie were in this together,” State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said in the written announcement. “Justice was completed today. Both Keene and Bouie will serve a period of time in prison. Both Keene and Bouie will be convicted felons. We may not know exactly which co-defendant is responsible for what, but we know that Jessica Keene and Quahzier Bouie are responsible for the death of the man who took them in, put a roof over their head, and food in their stomach. These sentences acknowledge all of that.”

After his death, Bouie and Jessica Keene went on what authorities have described as a “spending spree” with Michael Keene’s pension and Social Security money. They bought cellphones, prepaid cards, plane tickets, bleach and air fresheners, among other items.