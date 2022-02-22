HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were shot and killed in Hartford Tuesday night.

It happened at a home on Westminster Street. Police said they are investigating this as a homicide.

Police are on the scene along with the Major Crimes Squad. Hartford Police’s PIO is expected on the scene shortly.

WATCH LIVE: Hartford police provide an update after 2 people were shot, killed on Westminster Street

Family or friends have been coming to the scene as well.

No additional information is available at this time.

