HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were shot and killed in Hartford Tuesday night.
It happened at a home on Westminster Street. Police said they are investigating this as a homicide.
Police are on the scene along with the Major Crimes Squad. Hartford Police’s PIO is expected on the scene shortly.
Family or friends have been coming to the scene as well.
No additional information is available at this time.
