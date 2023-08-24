SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say two men from Southington were arrested Wednesday after they allegedly threatened a Taco Bell employee with a knife.

According to a press release, officers responded to a verbal argument around 11 p.m. at the Taco Bell located on Queen Street. Officers learned after arriving on the scene that 21-year-old Jonathan Jenkins was driving his vehicle through the drive-thru when he started arguing with an employee about an online order.

Jenkins then pulled his vehicle into the main parking lot. Two employees came out of the building to discuss the order which then resulted in Jenkins getting out of his vehicle with a pocket knife and advancing towards them.

Police say both employees retreated and Jenkins continued to charge towards one of the employees and followed them around the side of the building. Jenkins then proceeded to get back into his vehicle and attempted to drive away before hitting a curb/island and getting a flat tire.

Johnathan Jenkins Clifford Schwartz

When officers arrived on the scene, they located Jenkins and 18-year-old Clifford Schwartz in the vehicle. Schwartz was found in possession of a brass knuckle/knife combo.

Jenkins was arrested and is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license, breach of peace second degree, reckless endangerment first degree, and threatening second degree.

Schwartz was also arrested and is facing charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.