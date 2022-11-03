SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase.

At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck.

It’s believed the suspects were attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

The suspects then got into what police describe as a dark-colored, four-door Mercedez Benz sedan.

After the suspects left, the business owner followed their car onto the road and drove behind it. One of the suspects then leaned out the rear passenger window and shot at the victim, according to police.

The victim was not struck by the bullets, nor was his car.

The suspects’ car continued to speed down Chapel Road, heading towards Manchester and East Hartford on I-291.

Police have not apprehended the two suspects at this time.

This incident is still under investigation. If anyone has any information on the case, they are asked to contact Ofcficer Kyle Kolcharno (860) 644-2551 or email kyle.kolcharno@southwindsor-ct.gov.