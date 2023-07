HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two young men were wounded in a shooting in Hartford early Sunday morning, police report.

Hartford police responded to a call of shots fired at 3:54 a.m. in the area of 257 Westland St.

While on the scene police dispatch was notified that two gunshot wound victims arrived at CT Children’s Medical Center. Both victims were 14-year-old young men with non-life threatening injuries. The victims are listed in stable condition.