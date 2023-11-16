HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A two-vehicle crash caused lane closures Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Hartford.

According to CT Roads, the crash occurred on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 50 and 51. The right lane and Exit 51 are closed due to the crash.

This crash could impact drivers heading towards Springfield, Massachusetts and Bradley International Airport.

Those who are looking to travel in that direction can take the Main Street exit and follow local street signs to access I-91 Northbound.

There is no ETA as to when the lanes will reopen.

