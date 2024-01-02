EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were wounded after a shooting Monday morning on I-91 in East Windsor, according to state police.

Troop H Troopers responded to a report of a suspicious incident around 3:30 a.m. on I-91 Southbound at Exit 45 where East Windsor police reported a shooting at a Sunoco Station. When troopers arrived on the scene, they found that a vehicle had been struck by gunfire on the off-ramp.

State police said two people were transported to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries and have since been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

