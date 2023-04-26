HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people who were wounded in a shooting that fatally killed a 12-year-old girl in Hartford have been arrested.

Police identified the 18-year-old wounded in the shooting as Jeremy Francis. He was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Additionally, police determined the 16-year-old victim that was struck by gunfire was on probation for firearm charges and was on house arrest during the time of the shooting.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and remanded to juvenile detention.

The arrests follow a shooting on Huntington Street on April 26 where a 12-year-old was fatally shot in the head. Francis was also found suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene, and two other males — a 16-year-old and 23-year-old — were transported to St. Francis Hospital for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, police determined that Francis had exchanged gunfire with the suspect vehicle during the incident.

The 12-year-old victim, identified as Se’Cret Pierce of Hartford, was sitting in a parked car during the shooting.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin addressed the community last week, calling on anyone to share what they know as police search for the shooter or shooters who fled the scene. While the shooting was captured on surveillance video, the footage was grainy. Police are trying to identify the suspected vehicle.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on the city’s seventh homicide of the year is urged to call the Hartford police tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).