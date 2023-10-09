HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man and woman were wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Hartford, according to police.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Roxbury Street and Fairfield Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman, who police said were both in their 20s, suffering from non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).