2-year construction project for Exit 28 on Interstate 91 NB in Hartford begins Monday night

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Construction work is set to begin on Interstate 91 northbound in Hartford Monday night.

Officials say Exit 28 on Interstate 91 northbound in Hartford will be closed for two years for a project being done by the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The Charter Oak Bridge project includes two projects that are designed to reduce congestion and improve safety in several towns.

If you head this way to work, plan to go a different route.

