2-year-old killed in ‘tragic accident’ involving vehicle, Hartford police say

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A toddler has died following what Hartford police said was an accidental injury involving a motor vehicle.

Police said on Saturday at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a nearby hospital on a report of an injured 2-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead.

Police determined that the child was injured by a vehicle at a home on South Whitney Street. Family members transported the child to the hospital. All are cooperating with the police.

Police said the incident appears to be a ‘tragic accident’, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the case is

asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).