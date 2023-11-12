HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine families were displaced following a fire at a multi-unit apartment complex in Hartford Sunday morning, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Crews responded to calls of a structure fire at 26 Sherman St in Hartford’s West End neighborhood at 3:52 a.m.

When they arrived firefighters found a fire on the third floor. The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to a closet area, report HFD.

One man was evaluated for smoke inhalation on the scene but he refused to be taken to a hospital. No other injuries, to civilians or firefighters, were reported.

The occupants of the building, 15 adults and five children, were displaced by the fire. They are currently being assisted by Hartford’s Special Services Unit and the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Hartford Fire Marshal’s Office.