20-year-old man killed after crashing into tree, Suffield police say

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old man is dead after police said his car collided with a tree.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. in the area of 128 Hickory St. in Suffield on Sunday.

Reports indicate the car, driven by Peter Decasperis, left the road and struck a tree.

Decasperis was found outside of the vehicle with severe injuries. He later died on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Those who may have witnessed the incident are asked to speak with Sergeant Justin Nelson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford HealthCare building one-year-supply of PPE in Newington warehouse so their healthcare workers never run out

News /

PD investigating legitimacy of 911 call that prompted huge police response to home in Newington where no incident had occurred

News /

Southington PD investigate shooting late Saturday night

News /

Loved ones hold vigil at state capitol to honor life of former Malloy aide Dan Arsenault

News /

Two dead, one in critical condition after car strikes tree in Hartford early Saturday morning

News /

CT Food Bank, Foodshare announces four statewide emergency food distribution sites

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss