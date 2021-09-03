2021 Hartford Rib Off postponed due to uptick in COVID-19 cases

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford’s largest charity BBQ fundraising event of the year, The Hartford Rib Off, has been postponed until further notice due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The event was set to be held Oct. 15-16 in Hartford’s Riverside Park. It centers around family fun, entertainment, food and drink.

“In keeping with our commitment to the health and safety of our community, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the postponement of the 2021 Hartford Rib Off,” says Guy Neumann, Hartford Rib Off Founder. “…we feel that the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state makes our decision to postpone unavoidable. Due to the commonly accepted COVID protocols necessary at this time, and the uncertainty of future guidelines, we find that we are unable to manage the 2021 event from both logistical and financial standpoints.”

One of the main beneficiaries for this year’s event, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, supports children with significant underlying health issues. Along with the fact that children under the age of 12 aren’t eligible for vaccination, Neumann said maintaining the family-friendly atmosphere of the event is untenable.

Organizers hope to bring back The Hartford Rib Off in person in 2022.