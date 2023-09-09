HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This weekend, many members of the community are coming together to celebrate pride. The 2023 Hartford PrideFest kicked off today in an effort to embrace pride in local communities.

The event is held place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Church Street in Downtown Hartford.

The celebration will include performers such as Grammy Award Winner Thelma Houston, drag queen performances, and plenty of activities.

Dr. Shelley Best, chief experience officer of Greater Hartford Arts Counsel said she is ready for the big weekend.

“We are excited about what’s planned for this weekend and the opportunity for everyone to come together and celebrate what it means to be community and what it means to be people of love,” Best said.