$20K grant from Latino Endowment Fund to help provide STEM programs to 800 Latinx children

Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Children’s Museum (TCM) will be able to bring more science, technology, engineering, the arts and math (STEM)-based learning opportunities to underprivileged children thanks for a new grant.

The one-year, $20,000 grant comes from the Latino Endowment Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving.

The money will allow the STEM experience to come to 800 Latinx children.

In 2019, TCM’s efforts inspired the launch of a three-year project called “Bringing STEAM to Hartford Neighborhoods.” With support from the Hartford Foundation, Pratt and Whitney and others, children and their caregivers participated in programs at the Institute for the Hispanic Family, two other Hartford family centers, and six Hartford library branches.

At its first event, TCM used its STARLAB portable planetarium to connect approximately 200 children with other cultures’ views of the constellations.

“We firmly believe that this generous grant will not only help to fund quality STEAM programs, but will allow Hartford children to learn in a way that will benefit them immeasurably,” said TCM Executive Director Mike Werle. “By being in their own communities and with their families, they can see that STEAM learning is all around them, accessible, and within their reach. This grant is about more than just building programs; it’s about them building their future.”

The fun, free activities will be provided to children ages three to 14 and caregivers at the Institute for the Hispanic Family.

The half-day events will happen on three Saturdays in the fall, winter and spring, followed by a fourth capstone field trip to The Children’s Museum in West Hartford.

The Latino Endowment Fund was founded in 2003 by Latinx leaders in Greater Hartford to increase philanthropy in their community and to strengthen nonprofits working to improve the quality of life for Latino residents. Members examine issues affecting the Latino community and recommend grants from the fund to address those issues.

