HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – 21 people were displaced after a fire on at an apartment complex on Broad Street on Friday, according to the Hartford Fire Department.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke on the first floor of the building. Crews were able to get the fire under control.

7 displaced after fire at multi-family home in Hartford: officials

No one was injured in the blaze, according to fire officials.

Officials said the entire building is being displaced due to compromised electrical components. 13 adults and 8 children have been displaced, according to officials.

The Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist the affected families.