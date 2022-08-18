FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The driver involved in a crash that killed a recent Farmington High School graduate now faces multiple charges.

Farmington police arrested 21-year-old Jacob Coffey for allegedly speeding and running a red light before hitting a car driven by 17-year-old Luke Roux on Route 6 in June.

Police said Coffey had an elevated blood alcohol content.

Coffey is charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violations, and speeding greater than 60 mph.

He was released on a $250,000 bond and is due in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 23.