Hartford

22 dogs, macaw removed from van, Wethersfield police charge woman

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:46 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:02 PM EDT

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - A woman has been charged with animal cruelty after officers said they removed 22 dogs and a macaw from a van.

According to officials, on Monday around 9:30 a.m., the vehicle was stopped in Wethersfield for a motor vehicle violation.

During the stop, police said they learned the operator, identified as 58-year-old Suzanne Eser of Peabody, Mass., had been living in the van for several months.

After authorities said they saw several small dogs in the front passenger compartment, officers gained access to the vehicle.

Officials stated that the van was covered in garbage and animal waste.

Police then removed 22 dogs and a macaw from the vehicle. The animals were transported to nearby shelters for evaluations.

Eser was arrested for animal cruelty.

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

