22 people displaced due to structure fire on Sargeant Street in Hartford

Hartford

by: Gina D'amico,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire on Sargeant Street Saturday afternoon which left 22 people displaced.

Hartford Fire responded to a working fire at 2:11 p.m. on Sargeant Street and was quickly knocked down within 11 minutes.

Hartford Fire says the fire was on the first floor and it is under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.

Special Services Unit will be working with the American Red Cross as 22 people (10 adults and 12 children) may have been displaced.

Officials tell News 8 that part of Woodland Street and Homestead Ave will be closed.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

Hartford

