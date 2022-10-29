A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 24-year-old man died in a car crash in Hartford early Saturday morning, police said.

Hartford police responded to the area of Capitol Avenue at Laurel Street for a report of a serious crash involving two cars around 2:40 a.m.

At the scene, officers located a 2009 Nissan Rogue east of the intersection in the middle of the road, as well as a gray 2020 Ford Fusion on the south curb of Capitol Avenue east of the intersection with Laurel Street.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to Hartford Hospital where he later died, police said. He was identified as 24-year-old Lucas J. Vernale of Berlin.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue suffered minor injuries.

Police are investigating the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).