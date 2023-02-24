HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are trying to find witnesses to a fatal crash that happened early Friday morning in Hartford.

The crash happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Route 5/15 northbound, south of Exit 86, according to state police. The drive lost control of their vehicle and hit the concrete barrier in the center median. The vehicle then drove into the right shoulder, went through the guardrail, hit a tree, traveled down an embankment and came to a stop partway on the embankment.

The driver, 25-year-old Joseph L. Johnson, of Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean at (860) 534-1098 or email michael.dean@ct.gov.