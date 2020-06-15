27-year-old man injured in third shooting in Hartford in 24 hours

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been injured in the third shooting in the capital city in two days, Hartford Police Department reported Sunday evening.
The shooting occurred around 121 Brook Street.
Police say, a male, 27, suffered from a gun shot wound. He is conscious and alert.
RELATED: Hartford PD investigating shooting near Broad Street; victim in surgery
Major Crimes Division is en route to the scene.
RELATED: Police investigate after two men shot in Hartford Sunday morning
Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details on this story as they become available.