27-year-old man injured in third shooting in Hartford in 24 hours

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been injured in the third shooting in the capital city in two days, Hartford Police Department reported Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 121 Brook Street.

Police say, a male, 27, suffered from a gun shot wound. He is conscious and alert.

RELATED: Hartford PD investigating shooting near Broad Street; victim in surgery

Major Crimes Division is en route to the scene.

Shooting investigation in area of 121 Brook St. Shot Spotter activation. M/27 w/GSW to extremity. Conscious/alert. MCD en route to investigate. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/M7VGrRKK09 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 15, 2020

RELATED: Police investigate after two men shot in Hartford Sunday morning

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details on this story as they become available.