27-year-old man injured in third shooting in Hartford in 24 hours

Hartford

by: Jailene Cuevas

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been injured in the third shooting in the capital city in two days, Hartford Police Department reported Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred around 121 Brook Street.

Police say, a male, 27, suffered from a gun shot wound. He is conscious and alert.

Major Crimes Division is en route to the scene.

