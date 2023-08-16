Almost 30 vehicles have been broken into this August in Plainville, according to police. (Source: Plainville Police Department)

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Plainville police are investigating 29 vehicle break-ins that have happened so far in August — about half of which were within one night.

The town of about 17,000 people has seen the slew of break-ins that have smashed vehicle windows and stolen items that were inside, according to officials. Police said they are following up on possible leads.

In the meantime, officers urged people to park in locked garages (or close to their homes, if possible) and to leave your car in well-lit areas. Make sure that valuables are not inside. Put an alarm on your vehicle, and be sure to lock the doors.

If you spot someone trying to break into your vehicle, officers said to call 911 and not try to confront the thief yourself.