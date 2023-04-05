WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police announced Wednesday that they have a 29-year-old man in custody in connection to a pickup basketball game last week where a gun was drawn.

Tyre Jaquan Pinder, of Hartford, was at the game on March 29 at Sedgwick Middle School when a fight started and he took out the gun, according to police. He then ran to his vehicle and left.

The fight happened outside of school hours.

Pinder was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He is being held on a $75,000 bond.