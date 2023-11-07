HARTFORD, Conn. (Conn.) — Authorities arrested a second man in a quadruple shooting in Hartford that left a 17-year-old girl and a suspect dead.

Hartford police announced Tuesday that Elexer Orta, 29, of Philadelphia, was located by probation officers and taken into custody as a fugitive from justice.

Orta is one of three suspects in the July 15 death of 17-year-old Alondra Vega-Martinez. Police said an attempted robbery led to two groups shooting at each other. While responding to the call in the 500 block of Maple Avenue, officers approached a car crash near Maple Avenue and Benton Street, where the driver had been shot.

Orta faces charges of criminal attempted murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a child, first-degree assault and criminal liability.

Police also named Joseph Vargas-Mercado, 25, and Carlos Frank-Nieves, 33, as suspects. Vargas-Mercado, of Philadelphia, was also wounded and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Frank-Nieves, also of Philadelphia, was also wounded. He was charged with criminal attempted murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit home invasion, home invasion, first-degree unlawful restraint, risk of injury to a child, impersonating a police officer and criminal possession of a firearm.