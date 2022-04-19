HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police arrested a second suspect in a 2021 triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Lamont Fields, 24, was released from federal custody and placed in the custody of Hartford police. An active arrest warrant was served, charging Fields with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Three victims were shot on Norwich Street in Hartford on May 4, 2021. Chaquan Jones, 33, was fatally shot, and two other men in their 20s were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Hartford police arrested Josh Rodriguez, 20, in November 2021 and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability/murder, and two counts of first-degree assault. He’s being held on a $2.8 million bond.

Fields remains in custody on a $2 million bond.

Josh Rodriguez (Credit: Hartford Police Department)

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).