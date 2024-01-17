NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were arrested after a drug bust Friday in New Britain, according to state police.

Detectives from the Statewide Narcotics Task Force (SNTF) North Central Office were helping state police with a narcotics operation at the New Britain CT Fastrak Bus Station.

During the operation, Troopers witnessed what they suspected to be a drug deal. Troopers then relayed the message to detectives who then went into the bus station and arrested three people who were conducting the alleged transaction.

Those three suspects were identified as 40-year-old Sammy Lee Trimmier of Hartford, 20-year-old Christopher Hicks of Hartford and 28-year-old Christian Ruben Garcia of East Hartford.

During the arrest, other people who appeared to be involved in the transaction went onto a bus and attempted to conceal narcotics. K-9 General was then called in and located the hidden narcotics underneath the seats.

In total, detectives were able to seize 16 bundles of suspected heroin or fentanyl, 17 Oxycodone pills, narcotics paraphernalia and over $400 from narcotics sales.

All three suspects arrested are facing numerous drug charges including conspiracy to commit sale of a narcotic substance, possession of a controlled substance and more.