3 arrested, one hospitalized with stab wounds after street brawn in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police arrested three men Wednesday involved in a street brawl Tuesday evening.

Police units were dispatched to 611 Maple Avenue on a report of a stabbing incident.

Upon arrival, Police were able to locate one victim with stab wounds to his stomach. He was transported to Hartford Hospital and reported to be in stable condition after surgery.

Police reported that they saw a man fleeing the scene who matched a suspect description. Police pursued on foot on Whitmore Street and followed the suspect into an apartment at 17 Whitmore Street where they were able to apprehend him.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with minor injuries that were determined to be from the assault with the victim.

Surveillance footage from the Capitol City Command Center and the business where the assault(s) occurred revealed a third individual involved in the brawl. Police were able to find and arrest him at the location of the incident.

Three men are facing charges in the incident:

Ismael Vasquez, 38, of Meriden – the suspect who fled the scene – is charged with Assault and Interfering with Police. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Ismael Vasguez – Photo: Hartford PD

William Rodrigues, 39, of Hartford, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault and Breach of Peace. He is being held on $150,000 bond.

William Rodrigues – Hartford PD

Samuel Rodrigues, 41, of Hartford, is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Assault and Breach of Peach. He is being held on $50,000 bond.