HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning.

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m.

Officials have not released any details on the crash, such as what caused it or if injuries are involved.

Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions.