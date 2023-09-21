WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were arrested last week on a variety of fraud charges in West Hartford, according to the West Hartford police.

Members of the WHPD Community Support Unit (CSU) saw suspicious activity from occupants of a vehicle that was driving down South Main Street. Police say the vehicle, which had the wrong registration plates, pulled into 143 South Main Street near TD Bank.

Officers found burglary tools, multiple washed checks, and an improvised device used for illegal mail fishing from mailboxes in the vehicle. Stolen credit cards were also found in the vehicle and police say one of the occupants had a stolen credit card and altered money orders on him.

Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Casey-Santos Moyer-Washington of Hartford, 26-year-old Kimani Donte Peters of The Bronx, and 28-year-old Jayvan D. Topping of The Bronx and charged them with various credit card fraud, and forgery charges.

All three suspects were given $50,000 surety bonds.