WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury.

Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are not legally allowed to own guns or ammo.

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families was alerted because children were in the area, according to police.

Jose Pimienta, 52, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, criminal possession of firearm/ammunition, two counts of the criminal possession of a high-capacity magazine, the illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and for operating a drug factory. He has been given a $250,000 bond.

Christian Cortes, 25, has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and for operating a drug factory. He has been given a $150,000 bond.

Alexander Alvarez, 45, has been charged with criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and for the operation of a drug factory. He has been given a $150,000 bond.