GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a minivan and three motorcycles Saturday afternoon in Granby, according to police.

The Granby Police Department was alerted to a traffic accident on West Granby Rd. at 2:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived to find that a minivan and a motorcycle had both caught fire. Two other damaged motorcycles were behind the inflamed vehicles.

The Lost Acres Fire Department extinguished the vehicles and three people were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

West Granby Rd. has been reopened. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Abalan at (869) 844-5335.