Three juveniles were arrested for trying to steal almost $8,000 in jewelry from Macy’s in Manchester, according to police.

On Sunday evening, officers were dispatched to the Macy’s inside the Shoppes at Buckland Hills for the report of a burglary in process.

Police said a loss prevention officer was monitoring the store’s security cameras when he witnessed the attempted burglary.

Three masked individuals were caught on camera gaining access to the jewelry displays and filling up their backpacks with the merchandise, police said.



The first officers who arrived on the scene chased after two of the suspects and apprehended them. The two suspects were then identified as juveniles.



Police believed the third suspect was hiding in the store. The Connecticut State Police Troop C K9 assisted in the search for the third suspect.

A perimeter was established around the building and South Windsor police officers also assisted in the search. Police said the suspect was eventually brought into police custody after being found in the store.



The suspects were charged with the following offenses: third-degree burglary, second-degree trespassing, third-degree larceny, possession of burglary tools and interfering with police.

Police said two of the juveniles were also charged with drug paraphernalia.



Officers recovered $7,800 worth of merchandise from the suspects.

All three juveniles were transferred to the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford before appearing in court.

