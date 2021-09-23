3 juveniles issued summons after New Britain PD breaks up fight at high school football game

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Monday, the New Britain police responded to a fight at a New Britain High School football game.

They say a large crowd had gathered prior to halftime. The crowd was dispersed by responding officers.

Three juvenile summons were issued. The juveniles were released to their parents.

This comes the same week New Britain High School officials sent students home for remote learning due to vandalism and fighting.

The bathroom vandalism is part of a social media trend on TikTok. School officials say all the fighting is because most students have not been in school for the last year and a half, and they’re having trouble adjusting.

School officials decided to do three days of remote, at-home learning, then re-start school next week. After some major backlash Wednesday, a change came later in the day. Students returned to in-person classes Thursday after one day learning remotely.

