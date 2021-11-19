3 men accused of conspiracy to commit larceny in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police arrested three men Thursday who they say conspired to commit theft at the FedEx location where they worked.

SWPD says three men conspired together to steal packages from FedEx at 40 Kennedy Rd.

Police arrested 29-year-old Maximo Mena-Torres of Hartford, charging him with a fifth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny.

SWPD arrested 20-year-old Christian Serrano of Windsor and 20-year-old Josue Lebron of Hartford. Both men are facing conspiracy to commit larceny charges in the fifth and sixth degree.

Lebron was processed and released on a $500 non-surety bond and set to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 8.

