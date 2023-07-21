FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three more people face charges for their alleged involvement in a large parking lot “takeover” in May that caused thousands of dollars in property damage, police said.

Alexander Ortiz, 18, of West Bridgewater, Mass., Devin Coulstring, 21, Whitman, Mass., and Tayden Rose, 20, of Whitman, Mass., turned themselves in on July 21 on arrest warrants. All three were charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and violation of motor vehicle racing requirements.

The arrests stem from the May 7 “takeover” on Farm Springs Road in Farmington. During the event, 150 cars were present, and vehicles engaged in reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions, police said.

The large crowd of spectators caused thousands of dollars in property damage, police said.

On Thursday, Farmington police said Antonio Deleg, 24, of Stratford, and Jesus Sotelo Sanchez, 20, of Wethersfield, had turned themselves in for their alleged involvement in the takeover.