MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people were arrested after a reported fight broke out inside Empire Hookah Lounge on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a report of an active fight at the Empire Hookah Lounge just before 3 a.m.

Officers also seized two firearms as a result of the incident.

Before arriving at the scene, officers were told that four people involved in the fight entered a car and one of those people showed a firearm as they were leaving. The first officer located the car and made them stop.

As a result, 23-year-old Richard Ortiz and 31-year-old Wesley Vazquez-Santana, who are both from Meriden, were arrested.

It was later found that both men had illegally purchased firearms, and the two firearms were taken away.

A third person involved, 22-year-old Desmond Davis was turned over to Newington Police after officers found two active arrest warrants for him.

Both Ortiz and Santana were charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, Illegal Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and more.

Ortiz is being held on a $250,000 bond and Vazquez-Santana is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Both will appear in court on Feb. 13, 2023.