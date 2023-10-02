NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people are injured after an incident Saturday night in Newington, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a report of a person being dragged by a car around 7:22 p.m. on the Berlin Turnpike near Burger King. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man at a Citgo gas station suffering from serious but non life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a local hospital. Witnesses told police that the suspect in connection to the incident was driving a black Dodge Charger.

A short time later, police learned that two victims walked into the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain with gunshot wounds. The victims were dropped off at the hospital by a black Dodge Charger, police said.

Police said the vehicle that is believed to be involved in both of these incidents was recovered but there have been no arrests made.

Newington police are asking anyone with information to call (860) 666-8445.