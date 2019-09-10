3-way Democratic battle for mayor heats up in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There are 25 cities and towns in Connecticut with party primaries Tuesday, with a big three way democratic primary happening in Hartford.

The battle is between incumbent Mayor Luke Bronin, former Mayor Eddie Perez and four term state representative Brandon McGee. Three very different candidates seeking control of City Hall.

44,524 Democrats are eligible to vote in the Hartford Primary, with a 20-25% turnout expected. Although with this three way race, it could be higher.

Mayor Luke Bronin voted early in the morning at the Hartford Public Library, right next door to city hall and just a few blocks from is home. He was joined by his wife Sarah and their children.

News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Mark Davis was at a polling place with more on Bronin in the video above.

Former Mayor Eddie Perez has been out hitting the campaign trail hard, going street by street in the community, asking for their vote. He wants to be mayor again despite the fact that he plead guilty to corruption charges after allegations surfaced more than 10 years ago.

News 8’s Bob Wilson is at another polling place, Bulkeley High School, with more on Perez in the video below.

Four term state representative Brandon McGee is also on the mayoral primary ballot in Hartford.

McGee was born and raised in the capital city and is pledging to help small business owners and bring more economic development to Hartford’s north end.