HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Hartford.

Police said officers responded to Elliott Street around 2:45 a.m. after getting several ShotSpotter notifications and found evidence of gunfire.

While officers were at the scene, police said three victims showed up at the hospital in private vehicles.

A woman in her 20s was shot multiple times and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Two men in their 30s also suffered gunshot wounds. One suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the other was shot once. Police said both men were conscious and alert when they arrived at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call their Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).