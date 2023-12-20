HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Thirty illegal ATVs that were recently seized by the Hartford Police Department were destroyed on Wednesday, according to police.
Hartford police said the ATVs had all been turned over from the court after the suspects cases were adjourned.
The Hartford Police Department said this is part of their ongoing efforts to stop people from driving illegal all-terrain vehicles on the capital city’s streets.suspects’
