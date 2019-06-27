30-year-old man killed in overnight Hartford double shooting, victims identified

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating an overnight double shooting incident turned homicide on Thursday.

According to the Hartford police, police were dispatched to the area of 31 Winchester Street after a shot spotter activation where multiple rounds were fired.

Police located a man outdoors with critical injuries, who soon after died due to those injuries. The deceased victim is 30-year-old Caron Canty of Hartford, police say.

A second victim was also seen on Winchester Street “screaming,” and was later identified as 32-year-old Richard Johnson. Johnson jumped into a car, which took him to St. Francis Hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to live.

SHOOTING INCIDENT under investigation, area of 31 Winchester St. Shot Spotter alerted to multiple rounds fired. Patrol locate an adult male victim outdoors w/critical injuries. 2nd victim arrives via private vehicle @ St.Francis Hosp. MCD & CSD investigators on their way. -Lt.PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) June 27, 2019

The scene has been cleared, but police are continuing investigation. Police urge those who know anything on the shooting to call the Hartford Police Department.

This is breaking news. We’ll update this article once we learn more information.

