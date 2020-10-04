30-year-old man shot, police investigate in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police are investigating the shooting of a 30-year-old man.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, however the man was shot early Sunday morning in the area of 27 Addison Street. The time of the shooting is unknown.

He was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. There is no word on his condition.

Hartford Police Major Crimes Division officials are investigating this incident.

