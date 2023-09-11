HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An additional 300 smoke alarms were distributed to Hartford homes on Monday as part of continuous efforts to improve safety.

The city, the American Red Cross and the Hartford Fire Department have teamed up since 2015 to provide free smoke alarms to local residents. Almost 5,000 smoke alarms have been installed since the event began.

The goal is to reduce how many people die or are injured in fires.

“I think it’s important just to celebrate this partnership and what it represents,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. “And to thank everybody who’s committed to that spirit of supporting others all the time. Every day.”

The efforts don’t stop with the event.

“Not only does the fire department mitigate all incidents, but we are pretty big on fire education and prevention,” Hartford Fire Chief Rodney Barco said.

That includes teaching people to plan ahead.

“We want people to have that additional two to three minutes to escape their home, and have a safe place to go,” said John Basso, of the American Red Cross of Connecticut. ”So, part of the education that we’re gonna be doing is coming up with what’s a good escape route. Where’s the family gonna meet?”

The American Red Cross also urges the community to donate blood.