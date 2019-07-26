322 CT claims to 9/11 compensation fund

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The White House says President Trump will sign the bill extending the 9/11 compensation fund in a ceremony on Monday. It is welcome news for the hundreds of Connecticut first responders that answered the call.

It was just about a year ago that Connecticut Trooper Walter Greene of Norwalk died at the age of 51 following a two year battle with a rare form of cancer.

A cancer believed to be a direct result of the time he spent at ground zero following the 9/11 attacks. He helped look for people and escorted trucks to and from the destroyed trade towers site.

Of the nearly 22,000 claims made to the September 11th ‘Victim Compensation Fund,’ 322 are from Connecticut residents, mostly first responders that answered the call when New York City was attacked

by terrorists. Many stayed and worked for days in the rubble to help find victims.

Mark Grezkowski of Columbia was part of a Norwich-based nine person ambulance team that answered the call and spent 30 hours at ground zero. He is healthy, but some in that crew are not.

Grezkowski saying, “I can tell you some of my partners though have not fared so well. They’ve had some medical concerns which we relate to September 11th, so something like this is so needed.”

Grezkowski joined Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) at the State Capitol Friday.

Blumenthal saying, “These 9/11 responders should be given the help they need without hesitation just as they answered the call without hesitation.”

The bill given final approval by the U.S. Senate this week assures that the 9/11 fund will be extended for another 70 years effectively making it permanent.

The number applying to the compensation fund is growing steadily. While 322 from Connecticut have submitted claims, over 800 have registered. The total claims are expected to top $10 billion.

