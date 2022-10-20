NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yves Dingammadji was training at the Connecticut Police Academy when he heard that two Bristol officers had been killed, and a third injured, in a shooting last week.

While Dingammadji said the other students were saddened by the news, it also reminded them of why they wanted to enter policework.

“Someone still needs to do the job,” he said.

Dingammadji is one of 33 recruits who took to the stage Thursday in Central Connecticut State University’s auditorium to swear their oath to become state troopers.

The former store manager has wanted to join law enforcement since immigrating from Chad.

“It’s a calling,” Dingammadji said. “It’s an inner calling that you cannot explain.”

The dangers of the job are something the state’s 800 troopers face every day.

“There’s a chance that we might not go home, and saying goodbye to our families, our children, hearing that and knowing that means a lot, and it’s a reality for us,” Connecticut State Police Sgt. Christine Jeltema said.