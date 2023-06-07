HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The United States General Services Administration (GSA) received authorization in the amount of $334,970,000 from Congress for the construction of a new federal courthouse in Hartford, according to officials.

The 281,000-square-foot building will have 11 courtrooms, 18 offices and chambers for court-related agencies and 66 parking spaces.

In 2020, the Federal Judiciary identified the need for a new courthouse in Hartford, as a top priority in the county.

The courthouse will meet the state’s space-related needs and the anticipated 30-year needs of the courts, officials said.

Site acquisition is expected to be completed in 2024 in addition to the courthouse design. Construction is expected to begin in 2026 but the courthouse will not be in use until 2029.

On Tuesday, the U.S. General Services Administration held a public meeting to discuss the environmental impacts of the proposed acquisition in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA).

The meeting was held at the Park Street Library in Hartford in the Lyric Community Room from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.