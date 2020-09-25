34-year-old man dies after falling from communication tower in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating after a 34-year-old man died after falling from a communication tower on Friday.
Officers said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 33 Mitchell Drive.
Reports indicate the unidentified contractor worker fell from the communication tower at an unknown height. He was found unresponsive.
The incident is being investigated as a fatal industrial accident.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been called in to help with the investigation.
The tower belong to Marcus Communications; however, the company said the man was no an employee.
The company issued the following statement:
We are sad to learn a tower climber fell from our communications tower this afternoon. He was not employed by Marcus Communications and was completing work on the tower. We are devasted and our deepest sympathies go out to the victim’s family.