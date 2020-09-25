34-year-old man dies after falling from communication tower in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are investigating after a 34-year-old man died after falling from a communication tower on Friday.

Officers said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 33 Mitchell Drive.

Reports indicate the unidentified contractor worker fell from the communication tower at an unknown height. He was found unresponsive.

The incident is being investigated as a fatal industrial accident.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been called in to help with the investigation.

The tower belong to Marcus Communications; however, the company said the man was no an employee.

The company issued the following statement: