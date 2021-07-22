36-year-old rider dead following motorcycle crash on Peck Lane in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Bristol Wednesday.

Bristol Police say the crash occurred on Peck Lane at the intersection with Miller road around 5:46 p.m.

The motorcycle collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The rider was thrown from the bike and suffered life-threatening injuries.

LIFESTAR transported the motorcyclist, later identified as Michael A. Genovese Jr., 36, to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3035.